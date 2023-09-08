NFL Week 1 game picks from The Falcoholic

All odds are taken from DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. See the current odds here.

Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season is here at last, kicking off with an exciting (and infuriating, if you’re a Chiefs fan) Thursday Night Football matchup that saw the Lions knock off the defending Super Bowl champions. Sure, Kansas City was missing two of their best players, but it’s no easy task going into Arrowhead and beating Patrick Mahomes—no matter the circumstances.

After that spicy opener, we’ve got a number of interesting matchups on tap for the first week of football—including our Atlanta Falcons taking on the Carolina Panthers with a chance to snap their five-game losing streak in season openers. My personal favorites would be the San Francisco 49ers against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Miami Dolphins taking on the Los Angeles Chargers, and the Dallas Cowboys (of course) facing the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football.

Before we get to the picks, let’s check in on our staff standings.

There’s not a lot to say here, as there’s only been one game so far and everyone picked the Chiefs. So we’re not starting out super great here at The Falcoholic. Hopefully our picks for the rest of this week’s games will be better!

Speaking of Week 1, here are the staff’s picks. As more writers join in, they’ll appear in the picks below.

What are your thoughts on this week’s slate of games? Any particular matchups you’ll be watching?

