Falcons - Panthers injury report: Jeff Okudah out for Week 1

It’s finally Friday, as the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers both held their final practices of the week. With that being the case, we received the final injury report for the week and now know who will not play in Sunday’s regular season start.

The good news for the Falcons is that they may have all but one player on the field Sunday, something the Panthers likely can’t say.

You can expect to see the injury reports here every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Atlanta Falcons

Full Participation

• WR KhaDarel Hodge (ankle) QUESTIONABLE

Limited Participation

• RB Cordarrelle Patterson (thigh) QUESTIONABLE

Did Not Practice

• CB Jeff Okudah (foot) OUT

Carolina Panthers

Full Participation

• WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette (ankle)

• DE DeShawn Williams (illness)

• S Sam Franklin Jr. (knee)

• WR Terrace Marshall Jr. (back)

Limited Participation

• WR DJ Chark (hamstring) OUT

• WR Adam Thielen (ankle) QUESTIONABLE

Did Not Practice

• N/A

Looking at the Falcons side of things, there were no real surprises. Jeff Okudah who has not practiced all week due to a foot injury he sustained during the preseason will not suit up for the Falcons on Sunday. His status going forward seems very week-to-week at this point. Patterson and Hodge are both game-time calls, though we’re hoping both can play.

What will help the Falcons not having one of their starting corners is the fact that the Panthers wide receivers are pretty banged up. D.J. Chark has been ruled out of Sunday’s matchup due to a hamstring injury. Those are always annoying and can linger on during the season.

Additionally, Adam Thielen, who was limited on Friday is being labeled as questionable to play against the Falcons. We will know more prior to Sunday’s game, but Carolina’s receiving corps is in rough shape.