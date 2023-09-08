Falcoholinks: All the Falcons news you need for Friday, Sept. 8

The Atlanta Falcons play some dang football this weekend, so that’s more than enough reason to provide you with a heaping slab of links in advance of the game. Read on for Falcoholinks to kick off your friday.

Crystal ball fodder

After an offseason of additions and subtractions, preparation and planning, the Falcons are finally set to hit the field for the 2023 campaign. GM Terry Fontenot and head coach Arthur Smith have spent the first two seasons of their tenure suffering through Thomas Dimitroff’s contract mismanagement, but year three is when the soft rebuild should begin to bare fruit.

So what do the scribes at Falcoholic HQ think? Well, we took our best stab at Atlanta’s final season record, which can be viewed right here.

Injury report

The Falcons are fairly healthy ahead of its Week 1 opener against Carolina, but cornerback Jeff Okudah did not participate. For Carolina, wide receiver Adam Thielen was downgraded from limited on Wednesday to DNP on Thursday.

Arthur Smith’s mustache does not approve

Arthur Smith and his lip sweater might be casting a bristly gaze at some NFL execs, as the group of six named Atlanta as the 13th-best team in the NFC.

The Falcoholic Live Episode 254

The gang from the Falcoholic Live got together to discuss the matchup ahead against Carolina, and what this new-look Falcons team could bring to the field on Sunday. If you happened to miss the live broadcast, we’ve got the whole shebang for your viewing pleasure right here.