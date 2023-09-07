Falcons-Panthers injury report: Jeff Okudah remains absent from practice on Thursday

The week is moving right along, as we finally have the first game of the 2023 regular season kicking things off tonight. Meanwhile, the Atlanta Falcons are preparing to host the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, in a divisional matchup that will set the tone for the season.

We received the first look of the health status for both teams on Wednesday, and now on Thursday we have some better insight into the trajectory of players on Wednesday’s report.

Atlanta Falcons

Full Participation

• N/A

Limited Participation

• RB Cordarrelle Patterson (thigh)

• WR KhaDarel Hodge (ankle)

Did Not Practice

• CB Jeff Okudah (foot)

Carolina Panthers

Full Participation

• WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette (ankle)

• DE DeShawn Williams (illness)

Limited Participation

• WR Terrace Marshall Jr. (back)

• S Sam Franklin Jr. (knee)

Did Not Practice

• WR DJ Chark (hamstring)

• WR Adam Thielen (ankle)

The biggest change for the Falcons is that tight end Jonnu Smith was removed from the injury report completely on Thursday. Smith was absent from Wednesday’s practice due to having a rest day.

For the Panthers, there’s some bad news. Adam Thielen who is essentially their number one receiver was downgraded from being limited on Wednesday to being a non-participant on Thursday. Thielen is dealing with an ankle injury and his status for Sunday’s game is not looking good for Carolina.

Enjoy the non-Falcons game tonight, folks!