Chiefs vs. Lions season opener open thread

The Detroit Lions are a team on the rise at last. With a better front office, coaching staff, and roster, Detroit seems like a team to watch out for in the NFC.

What better first test for a would-be contender than the Kansas City Chiefs? The defending Super Bowl champions and best team in football led by the single most important player, Kansas City is a nightmare matchup for anyone even without Chris Jones and (possibly) without Travis Kelce. The Chiefs have to be among the favorites to win a Lombardi again this year, as they are most every year. If Detroit wins here, all that preseason hype will be justified; if the Chiefs win, it’s just because the Chiefs are doing what they Chiefs always do.

When these two teams face off, it’ll kick off the 2023 NFL season. I imagine you’ll be watching, so if you are, please feel free to use this as your open thread for the game.