Falcons-Panthers injury report: Cordarrelle Patterson limited on Wednesday

Well, here we are. Football has returned. The Atlanta Falcons are preparing to host the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, in a divisional matchup that will set the tone for the season.

We have the first injury reports of the week, so let’s get to it.

You can expect to see the injury reports here every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Atlanta Falcons

Full Participation

• N/A

Limited Participation

• RB Cordarrelle Patterson (thigh)

• WR KhaDarel Hodge (ankle)

Did Not Practice

• CB Jeff Okudah (ankle)

• TE Jonnu Smith (rest)

Carolina Panthers

Full Participation

• WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette (ankle)

Limited Participation

• WR Adam Thielen (ankle)

• WR Terrace Marshall Jr. (back)

• S Sam Franklin Jr. (knee)

Did Not Practice

• WR DJ Chark (hamstring)

• DE DeShawn Williams (illness)

The Falcons are starting off the week with relatively healthy. The biggest concern right now though is corner Jeff Okudah, who did not practice on Wednesday. Okudah was injured earlier and camp and his status for Week 1 is up in the air as of now. Additionally, backup tight end Jonnu Smith did not practice; however, his absence was due to rest, so there's no concern there. Otherwise, everything is trending in the right direction.

For the Panthers, they have several wide outs who are dinged up right now. DJ Chark was missing from Wednesday’s practice with a hamstring injury, while Adam Thielen and Terrace Marshall Jr. were limited due to their respective injuries. It’s only Wednesday, so we will certainly get a better idea for both teams as the week progresses, but the Panthers could be down a few key players.