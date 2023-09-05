2023 Week 1: Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers

Everything you want and need to know about the season opener between division rivals.

We made it. The 2023 NFL season is about to begin, and the Falcons will get to test their mettle at home against a retooling Carolina Panthers squad with a fresh franchise quarterback and new-look coaching staff.

For Atlanta, it’s a chance to win their first season opener since 2017, to announce their arrival as a team the NFL must pay attention to, and to showcase a rebuilt roster. The fact that Carolina is a bit banged up and possibly missing standout pass rusher Brian Burns will make this a bit easier for Atlanta, but the notoriously slow-starting squad of 2021 and 2022 will have to come out of the gate strong and fast to get that initial win.

Fortunately, this is a much more talented squad, one that’s easy to believe in and easy to invest hope in. We just have to see that hope become something more than a pleasant vapor, starting this Sunday.

