Atlanta Falcons enter Week 1 as moneyline favorites over Panthers

The Atlanta Falcons play host to the Carolina Panthers to open its 2023 campaign, and per DraftKings Sportsbook, the Falcons enter this one as -185 moneyline favorites, with the line sitting at 3.5 points.

This will be the Falcons’ first look at No. 1 overall pick, quarterback Bryce Young, who joins the Panthers seeking to be the permanent solution under center. Last year, Carolina featured three different starting quarterbacks: Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, and PJ Walker. Since Cam Newton’s departure, it’s been a revolving door at the position, one that the Panthers jumped up to the first spot in the 2023 NFL Draft to address.

For the Falcons, it’s set to unveil a rehabbed and revamped offense featuring top running back selection Bijan Robinson. The Panthers still sport a strong defensive front, so this will be an illuminating initial test for Robinson in his first regular-season action.

Last year, the Falcons and Panthers split the season series with each team winning its respective home game. Atlanta has not won a season opener in 2017 against the Chicago Bears.

That was also the last time the Falcons finished with a winning record.

Atlanta can exorcise some dubious history with a win on Sunday against Carolina, and oddsmakers appear to favor the Falcons in Week 1.