Falcoholinks: All the Falcons news you need for Labor Day

The content wheels keep a’turnin’ here at Falcoholic HQ on Labor Day, because along with a federal holiday, today kicks off the countdown to actual Atlanta Falcons football. Rejoice, Falcoholics, your sweltering summer of discontent is edging towards a close and the Falcons play on Sunday. Read on for news and notes ahead of Week 1’s tilt against Carolina.

Takeaways from the 53-man roster

The Falcons recently revealed its final roster heading into the season’s opening game, and we provided our initial impression and thoughts right here.

Week 1 roundtable

Our staff gathered around a table that happened to be round and discussed Atlanta’s personnel outlook ahead of Week 1’s clash against Carolina.

Aging like fine wine

Since 2022, the Falcons’ roster has gotten older — and better. While they touted one of the youngest rosters in the league last year, a bevy of veteran adds in free agency and the unending advance of time now see Atlanta sporting the ninth-oldest roster in the league.

With the aging of stars like Jake Matthews and Grady Jarrett, the Falcons have a talented roster of seasoned players poised to compete for the division in 2023.

Bijan leads the preseason OROY pack

Bijan Robinson was certainly a luxury pick for the Atlanta Falcons, having showcased one of the league’s top rushing attacks last year, along with the unexpected emergence of rookie back Tyler Allgeier. For that reason alone the top RB on the draft board would enter the Offensive Rookie of the Year conversation. Factor in the generational talent of Robinson, and it’s no surprise the pundits are lauding plaudits on Atlanta’s feature back.