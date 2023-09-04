Join The Falcoholic’s 2023 Survivor contest!

Are you ready to put your football knowledge to the test? Look no further than the thrilling world of Survivor football pick ‘em leagues! This exciting game format adds a whole new level of intensity and strategy to your football experience.

We have two free Survivor pools this season, sponsored by DraftKings Sportsbook. The first contest starts in Week 1 and has a prize of $250 to the winner. The second contest is a “second-chance” game that starts in Week 5 and has a prize of $100 to the winner. If there is a tie, the prize will be split evenly among the winners. You can enter your pick each week in the game at the bottom of the page.

So, what exactly is a survivor football pick ‘em league? Well, it’s quite simple. Each week, participants in the league are tasked with choosing one winning team from the upcoming NFL matchups. Sounds easy, right? Here’s the catch: if the team you pick loses or the game finishes in a tie, you’re out of the game. The goal is to be the last person standing, securing your spot as the ultimate survivor and claiming the coveted victory.

The beauty of survivor football pick ‘em leagues lies in their simplicity and unpredictability. Every week, you’re faced with the challenge of selecting a winning team, carefully weighing factors like team performance, injuries, and matchups. It’s a thrilling test of your football knowledge and intuition. As the weeks progress, the competition becomes more intense. With each passing week, the pool of participants dwindles as the eliminated players watch from the sidelines. The pressure builds, and the stakes get higher.

As Atlanta Falcons fans, you’ll want to try and take your heart out of the picks you make. You can only pick a team once during the whole contest, so sadly you won’t be able to just pick the Falcons every week, since they’re going undefeated of course, wink wink. But if there’s a terrible team you want to pick against every week, such as the Arizona Cardinals, that’s not a bad strategy to utilize.

So, gather your football-loving friends, sharpen your football knowledge, and dive into the exhilarating world of survivor football pick ‘em leagues. It’s a game that will keep you on the edge of your seat, celebrating victories and commiserating defeats. Will you make the right choices and survive until the end?