It’s that time again: Time to debate a completely arbitrary and hypothetical question. Which Jaguars player would you steal for the Falcons’ roster?

This one’s easy for me. Josh Allen. The Jags’ Josh Allen, not the Bills quarterback (though honestly, I’d take him in a heartbeat, too). Allen finished the 2022 season with seven sacks and four forced fumbles, and he already has three sacks this season — the same number the entire Falcons defense has so far in 2023.

Which Jags player would you steal for the Falcons? Talk it out in the comment section.