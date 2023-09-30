NFL Week 4 game picks from The Falcoholic

All odds are taken from DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. See the current odds here.

Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season is here, and things opened up with an dominant performance by the Detroit Lions (3-1) against the rival Green Bay Packers (2-2). Maybe it wasn’t so bad that the Falcons lost to this Lions team?

This week’s highlights include the London game between our Atlanta Falcons (2-1) and the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-2), an important NFC South matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-1) and New Orleans Saints (2-1), the red-hot Miami Dolphins (3-0) taking on the Buffalo Bills (2-1), and an AFC North clash between the Cleveland Browns (2-1) and Baltimore Ravens (2-1).

Before we get to the picks, let’s check in on our staff standings.

Things are heating up in the standings, with Matt Chambers still leading the pack at 73%—although he didn’t make any picks in Week 1 or Week 3, so is still coasting off his (very good) Week 2 performance. Kevin Knight is close behind at 67%, with Aaron Freeman moving into third place at 63%. Dave Choate and Will McFadden are tied in fourth at 60%, with Jeanna Kelley bringing up the rear at 57%.

Speaking of Week 4, here are the staff’s picks. As more writers join in, they’ll appear in the picks below.

What are your thoughts on this week’s slate of games? Any particular matchups you’ll be watching?

