Falcons vs. Jaguars: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Falcons were embarrassed by the Detroit Lions last Sunday, especially on offense, but the Lions did just do the same thing to the Packers team Atlanta edged past in Week 2. Perhaps the Falcons will prove that Week 3 was just a frustrating moment in time, and they’ll get on track in a big way against the Jaguars.

Did you enjoy that optimism? I know I did. Here’s what you’ll need to know to watch this game and find out if Atlanta justifies that optimism or not, with a note for those out of market on the importance of ponying up for a subscription ahead of time if you don’t want to scrounge for a stream.

Schedule & TV information

Date: Sunday, October 1

Time: 1:00 p.m. EST

Channel: WSB-TV locally; ESPN+ for the broadcast and Disney+ for the animated Toy Story simulcast

Location: Wembley Stadium, London, England

Announcers: Chris Fowler, Dan Orlovsky, Louis Riddick & Laura Rutledge

Radio: 92.9 The Game & affiliates locally; Sirius XM nationally

Online streaming

Locally, you can use NFL+, Hulu, or YouTube TV if they carry WSB-TV.

Out of market, you’ll need ESPN+ or Disney+. Yes, you have to pay for a separate subscription that you might not have to watch the Falcons for one week. No, I’m not happy about it either.

The Falcons are 3 point underdogs, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Falcons 2023 regular season schedule (2-1)

Week 1: W vs. Carolina Panthers

Week 2: W vs. Green Bay Packers (-1)

Week 3: L @ Detroit Lions (-5.5)

Week 4: @ Jacksonville Jaguars (+3.5), Sunday, October 1, 1 p.m. (In London!)

Week 5: vs. Houston Texans (+1), Sunday, October 8, 1 p.m.

Week 6: vs. Washington Commanders (+3.5), Sunday, October 15, 1 p.m.

Week 7: @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-2.5), Sunday, October 22, 1 p.m.

Week 8: @ Tennessee Titans (+3), Sunday, October 29, 1 p.m.

Week 9: vs. Minnesota Vikings (+6.5), Sunday, November 5, 1 p.m.

Week 10: @ Arizona Cardinals (+5.5), Sunday, November 12, 4:05 p.m.

Week 11: Bye Week

Week 12: vs. New Orleans Saints (-3), Sunday November 26, 1 p.m.

Week 13: @ New York Jets (+9.5), Sunday, December 3, 1 p.m.

Week 14: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, December 10, 1 p.m.

Week 15: @ Panthers, TBD data and time

Week 16: vs. Indianapolis Colts (-1), Sunday, December 24, 1 p.m.

Week 17: @ Chicago Bears (+2.5), Sunday, December 31, 1 p.m.

Week 18: @ New Orleans Saints, Sunday, January 7, time TBD

