Falcons - Jaguars injury report: WR Josh Ali OUT in Week 4

Friday is here, as the 2-1 Atlanta Falcons have safely landed in London and are preparing to face the Jacksonville Jaguars. We’ve been monitoring the health of both teams throughout the week, and now we have the best insight on who will play, who has a chance to play, and who will not suit up on Sunday.

Atlanta Falcons

Full Participation

• N/A

Limited Participation

• Joker Cordarrelle Patterson (thigh) QUESTIONABLE

Did Not Practice

• WR Josh Ali (ankle) OUT

Jacksonville Jaguars

Full Participation

• LB Josh Allen (shoulder)

• S Andrew Wingard (shoulder)

Limited Participation

• S Antonio Johnson (hamstring) OUT

• OL Anton Harrison (ankle) QUESTIONABLE

• DL Folorunso Fatukasi (shoulder) QUESTIONABLE

• WR Jamal Agnew (quad) QUESTIONABLE

Did Not Practice

• WR Zay Jones (knee) OUT

• LB Devin Lloyd (thumb) OUT

The Falcons ruled out wide receiver Josh Ali on Thursday. Ali did not make the trip to London, so this was no real surprise. The status to keep your eye on this weekend is Cordarrelle Patterson, who has not played in any games this season as he deals with a thigh injury. Patterson did practice on a limited basis, but that’s no indication on his status for this weekend. The Falcons could use his ability to create yards by powering through defenders.

Jacksonville ruled out a few key players on Friday. Receiver Zay Jones, linebacker Devin Lloyd, and safety Antonio Johnson will not play against the Falcons, which means Jacksonville will be down a couple of starters.

