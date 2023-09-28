Falcons - Jaguars injury report: Josh Ali did not practice Thursday, will not travel to London

Thursday is upon us, as the 2-1 Atlanta Falcons continue to prepare to fly across the pond and face the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. We received the first health report for both teams yesterday, so let’s take a look at where things stand on Thursday.

You can expect to see the injury reports here every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Atlanta Falcons

Full Participation

• N/A

Limited Participation

• Joker Cordarrelle Patterson (thigh)

Did Not Practice

• WR Josh Ali (ankle)

Jacksonville Jaguars

Full Participation

• N/A

Limited Participation

• S Antonio Johnson (hamstring)

• LB Josh Allen (shoulder)

• S Andrew Wingard (shoulder)

• OL Anton Harrison (ankle)

• DL Folorunso Fatukasi (shoulder)

• WR Jamal Agnew (quad)

Did Not Practice

• WR Zay Jones (knee)

• LB Devin Cloud (thumb)

Looking at the Falcons, there was only one update on Thursday. Wide receiver Josh Ali was downgraded to not practicing on Thursday. Ali is dealing with an ankle injury. There was no change to Cordarrelle Patterson as he continues to be limited. The team announced Thursday afternoon that Ali will not travel to London with the team, but there was no mention of Patterson, so he must be joining the Falcons across the pond.

The Jaguars also had only one update on Thursday. Wide receiver Jamal Agnew was limited participant due to a quad injury.

We will keep an eye on the health of both teams as the week progresses.