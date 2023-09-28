NFL Week 4 ‘Thursday Night Football’ game picks and predictions

After some crazy comebacks in Week 2, I didn’t think Week 3 could get any crazier. Instead, we got a 70-burger dropped by the Miami Dolphins against the Denver Broncos, a 20-point upset of the Jacksonville Jaguars at the hands of the Houston Texans, and an even more surprising 14-point upset of the Dallas Cowboys by the Arizona Cardinals. So yeah, it was an absurd week of football.

While it would be unlikely that Week 4 could match last week’s fireworks, I’m not ruling it out at this point. This week’s Thursday Night Football features a spicy NFC North rivalry game between the Detroit Lions (2-1) and the Green Bay Packers (2-1). The Lions look like clear NFC contenders through three weeks, while the Packers have outperformed expectations and are fresh off a big comeback win against the New Orleans Saints.

Let’s get right to tonight’s pick, which I’ll be making on a straight moneyline (aka picking the winner) basis. I’ll still provide the information on the spread and over/under, for those interested. At the bottom, I’ll show the rest of the staff’s picks for the game.

Thursday Night Football: Detroit Lions (2-1) at Green Bay Packers (2-1)

The pick: Lions (-120)

Spread: Lions -2 | Over/Under: 45 | Moneyline: Lions -120, Packers +120

This rivalry has gotten a lot spicier in recent years with the Lions recent resurgence, and I expect this game to be pretty entertaining as a result. The Lions are road favorites in Lambeau, and I think deservedly so. Jared Goff’s career renaissance in Detroit has been fun to watch, and he’s operating the offense at a very high level. Despite injuries, the Lions defense has been playing hard and above their talent level. The Packers are a feisty team and could have two of their most dynamic weapons back on the field tonight, but it’ll be a tall order to overcome the Lions.

