Falcons-Jaguars DraftKings Sportsbook Week 4 prop bets: Taking the over on Desmond Ridder?

Week 4 is here as the Atlanta Falcons will travel across the pond and play the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. Good thing for the Falcons is, this is a “road game” so they won’t be losing a home game for this trip, unlike last time they played in London. Kickoff is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, as the Falcons try and reach a 3-1 record.

As of this writing, the Jaguars are favored by 3 points on Sunday, and the current over/under is at 43 points. Before making any decisions though, let’s look at some more numbers, graciously provided by our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Desmond Ridder: Over .5 passing touchdowns (-260)

I think Desmond Ridder has a lot of potential this week. To this point, the Jaguars defense hasn't been very good, as they just allowed rookie C.J. Stroud of the Houston Texans to throw for 280 yards and two touchdowns in his third career start. In their three games so far, the Jaguars have allowed five passing touchdowns. So, it’s not crazy to see Ridder throwing for at least one on Sunday. Easy money.

Desmond Ridder: Over 190.5 passing yards (-115)

I like the over here. The Jaguars allowed 280 passing yards in Week 3, 305 yards in Week 2, and 223 yards in Week 1. So, it’s very likely Ridder can at least hit the 191 passing yards mark. In each of the last two Falcons games, Ridder has cleared the 201 yard mark or higher so I see him doing at least that on Sunday.

Desmond Ridder: Under 15.5 rushing yards (-110)

Ridder is definitely capable of going over here, but he likely won’t. Ridder is very athletic, and very fast when he chooses to run, but for some reason he just doesn’t. Ridder is averaging 13.6 rushing yards per game, and it’s largely due to a random 39-yard day on the ground in Week 2. In Week’s 1 and 3, Ridder had -1 and 3 yards rushing. Give me the under, unfortunately.

Drake London: Over 43.5 receiving yards (-115)

This prop bet is more of a toss up. But I imagine if the Falcons want to win, they’ve got to use Drake London. London had a great catch in Week 3 before the team turned away from him. In a week where they play Calvin Ridley, I’m sure Arthur Smith will want to show that Ridley isn’t missed in Atlanta. Predicting London has a 80-yard game.

Kyle Pitts: Under 36.5 receiving yards (-115)

I’m taking the under here. There’s just some weird chemistry between Kyle Pitts and this offense. Even last week, Ridder had Pitts on a deep pass and many thought Ridder over threw him. On closer look, Pitts slowed up on an actual perfectly thrown pass. 36.5 is definitely doable, but I’m not betting on Pitts until I see some more consistency.

Falcons fans, what Falcons-Jaguars bets have you put down at DraftKings this week? Do you agree or disagree with my picks? Let us know in the comments!