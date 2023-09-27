Falcons - Jaguars injury report: Cordarrelle Patterson still dealing with thigh injury

Wednesday is here, as the 2-1 Atlanta Falcons begin preparation for this weekend’s game, when they’ll head across the pond and face the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. This week’s game will take place at 9:30am ET, so adjust those alarms for Sunday if you normally sleep in on the weekends. Let’s take a look at the health of both team’s on Wednesday.

You can expect to see the injury reports here every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Atlanta Falcons

Full Participation

• N/A

Limited Participation

• Joker Cordarrelle Patterson (thigh)

• WR Josh Ali (ankle)

Did Not Practice

• DL Calais Campbell (rest)

Jacksonville Jaguars

Full Participation

• N/A

Limited Participation

• S Antonio Johnson (hamstring)

• LB Josh Allen (shoulder)

• S Andrew Wingard (shoulder)

• OL Anton Harrison (ankle)

• DL Folorunso Fatukasi (shoulder)

Did Not Practice

• WR Zay Jones (knee)

• LB Devin Cloud (thumb)

Looking at the Falcons, joker Cordarrelle Patterson was limited on Wednesday with his thigh injury. Patterson has yet to be active for a game this season, perhaps due to his thigh injury that he sustained while fighting The Batman. Hopefully is able to make his season-debut this weekend. You may notice corner Jeff Okudah is no longer on the injury report, a good sign, as he made his debut in Week 3 against his former team, the Detroit Lions. One name that did pop up is wide receiver Josh Ali, who has an ankle injury.

The Jaguars have some key injuries to focus on this week. Out of the gate, wide receiver Bay Jones and linebacker Devin Lloyd were held out of Wednesday’s practice. Also, linebacker Josh Allen was limited in practice due to a shoulder injury.

We will keep an eye on the health of both teams as the week progresses.