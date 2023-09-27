Falcons sign LB Andre Smith Jr., release OT Isaiah Prince

The Atlanta Falcons have been busy at the start of Week 4. With a trip to London on deck and an upcoming matchup with the slumping but still dangerous Jacksonville Jaguars, the team needs to be as close to full strength as possible to rebound from a difficult loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 3.

After placing linebacker Troy Andersen on IR and signing OT Storm Norton off the New Orleans Saints practice squad, the Falcons continued their roster tinkering with a series of moves on Wednesday.

Atlanta signed veteran linebacker Andre Smith Jr. to the active roster, released offensive tackle Isaiah Prince, and signed wide receiver Chris Blair to the practice squad.

We've made the following moves:



-Signed Andre Smith Jr. to the active roster

-Released Isaiah Prince

-Signed Chris Blair to the practice squad — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) September 27, 2023

Andre Smith Jr. will take Andersen’s spot on the 53-man roster as reliable linebacker and special teams depth. Smith Jr. flashed in the preseason but ultimately wound up on the practice squad in favor of Nate Landman—who is now moving into a starting role—and special teams ace Tae Davis.

Isaiah Prince was the team’s sole waiver claim after final cuts and was slated to be Atlanta’s primary swing tackle. Prince was active for the first two games of the season, playing 10 special teams snaps. In Week 3, he was inactive in favor of practice squad elevation Tyler Vrabel—perhaps hinting that the team was planning to make a move.

Chris Blair spent the majority of the offseason with the Falcons before suffering an injury early in training camp that landed him on IR. He was released off IR with an injury settlement and has now returned to the practice squad.

Join us in wishing Isaiah Prince well at his next stop, and welcoming Andre Smith Jr. and Chris Blair back to the team.