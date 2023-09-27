Atlanta Falcons Reacts Survey Week 4: What on earth is happening with this offense?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Atlanta Falcons fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

That Falcons loss to the Lions on Sunday sure raised a lot of questions. We’re going to ask you a few of those questions in today’s Reacts survey.

What even is this Falcons offense? What’s its identity? Do they even know? Should they stay focused on being a run-first team even when teams cue in on the run because the passing game isn’t much of a threat? Should they continue to push Desmond Ridder to get the passing game going? And which part of this offense is the biggest disappointment so far?

And as always, we’d like to know how confident you are that this team is headed in the right direction. Take our survey below, and tell us why you voted the way you did in the comments.

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/337O20/">Please take our survey</a>

