2023 Week 4: Atlanta Falcons vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Falcons are fresh off an ugly loss, but so are the Jaguars. Both teams now have to pack up, fly across the Atlantic, and play one another in London at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time while a Toy Story version of their game is simulcast for the young and the morbidly curious. It has been a weird week, and this might be a weird game.

For the Falcons, it’s an opportunity to prove their brutal six point performance against the Jaguars was a blip rather than the continuation of a shaky offensive trend stretching back...well, for a long time now. For Jacksonville, it’s a chance to put something together with misfires and misses clouding the picture for a team expected to be among the AFC’s best.

It should go without saying that the Falcons defense will have to be up to the task against Trevor Lawrence, Calvin Ridley, and Christian Kirk, among the many weapons at Jacksonville’s disposal. The offense will just need to be a hell of a lot better in general if this team is going to leave London 3-1 and feeling good about themselves, rather than sitting at .500 and trying to get back on track after a rare 2-0 start.

All of our coverage for the week will be right here in this StoryStream!