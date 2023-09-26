Atlanta Falcons open as 3-point underdogs against Jaguars in London

The Falcons head across the pond on Sunday to tangle with the Jaguars, and they’ve opened as 3-point underdogs (Londerdogs?) in London. Per DraftKings Sportsbook, the Falcons are +130 against the moneyline, with the over/under sitting at 43.5 points.

Sunday’s game is a road tilt in truth and practice, as the Jaguars are considered the home team at Wembley Stadium. This is the second straight week that the Falcons have opened as underdogs this season.

Both Atlanta and Jacksonville dropped ugly games in Week 3, with the Falcons floundering and falling to Detroit 20-6, and the Jags getting smoked by the Texans 37-17. Sunday in London will hope to begin a redemption arc for Atlanta, who only managed 183 yards of total offense and did not score a touchdown against Detroit.

To do so, the Falcons will need to show that the seven sacks surrendered by the offensive line were a fluke and that they do indeed possess a passing game. The Jaguars are in the bottom quarter of league defenses in passing, where they have already allowed 793 yards through three games.