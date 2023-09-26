Falcons vs. Jaguars Week 4 mailbag: Get your questions in as we look toward the London matchup

Sunday’s 20-6 loss to the Detroit Lions at Ford Field was a mess. That was primarily due to the offense, which raises a lot of questions.

What in the world is the offensive line doing?

Why did they kick a field goal down 17 with just over four minutes left in the fourth quarter?

How did this team win two games?

Why is Arthur Smith still calling the plays?

Why does this team have only two sacks?

I can’t help but think about the London game back in 2014, another incredibly frustrating game the Falcons lost to the Lions. Atlanta blew a 21-point lead, and the Lions won on a field goal. That certainly wasn’t the problem today in Detroit. This defense looks far and away better than the offense, and it’s been a very long time since we could say that.

That game came to mind because the Falcons head to London this week to take on the Jaguars in Wembley Stadium. Let’s hope they figure out who they want to be offensively between now and then.

Anyway, leave your questions in the comments below, and I’ll be back later in the week with answers.