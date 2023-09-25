NFL Week 3 ‘Monday Night Football’ game picks and predictions

The third week of the 2023 NFL season is nearly over, and it featured some of the strangest and wildest outcomes in recent memory. There was the Miami Dolphins (3-0) historic 70-20 rout of the Denver Broncos (0-3), the Dallas Cowboys (2-1) losing by two scores to the Arizona Cardinals (1-2), and the Indianapolis Colts (2-1) pulling off the overtime upset of the Baltimore Ravens (2-1). And that was just a few of this week’s headliners!

We’ve got a back-to-back Monday Night Football doubleheader on tap this week, and it once again features an NFC South foe. In the early slot, the Philadelphia Eagles (2-0) travel to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0) in a battle of the unbeatens. Later this evening, we’ve got the Los Angeles Rams (1-1) traveling to take on the struggling Cincinnati Bengals (0-2).

Let’s get right to tonight’s pick, which I’ll be making on a straight moneyline (aka picking the winner) basis. I’ll still provide the information on the spread and over/under, for those interested. At the bottom, I’ll show the rest of the staff’s picks for the game.

All odds are taken from DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. See the current odds here.

Monday Night Football early: Philadelphia Eagles (2-0) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0)

The pick: Eagles -205

Spread: Eagles -5.5 | Over/Under: 44 | Moneyline: Eagles -205, Bucs +200

It’s been a better than expected start for the Bucs to open the season, though they’ve benefitted from playing two of the NFC’s worst defenses in the Vikings and Bears. A much tougher test is coming on Monday night, as the Eagles come to town looking to extend their winning streak. I’ll give Baker Mayfield credit for outperforming expectations thus far, but I just can’t see Tampa Bay keeping pace with Philadelphia.

Monday Night Football late: Los Angeles Rams (1-1) at Cincinnati Bengals (0-2)

The pick: Rams (+120)

Spread: Bengals -3 | Over/Under: 45.5 | Moneyline: Bengals -166, Rams +120

While it does appear that Joe Burrow will play, there’s no getting around it: this Bengals team is the NFL’s biggest disappointment through the first two games. Cincinnati has overcome an 0-2 start to make the playoffs very recently, but this team just feels different. Meanwhile, the NFL’s biggest surprise might the Rams, who come to town to threaten to push the Bengals to 0-3. I like Los Angeles in an upset, particularly with Burrow not at 100%.

Staff picks

What are your picks and predictions for tonight’s Monday Night Football matchup?

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.