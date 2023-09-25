Falcoholinks: All the Falcons news you need for Monday, Sept. 25

The Falcons dropped their first game of the season in Detroit, where its offense was absolutely abysmal. We’ve got links for your perusal to start your workweek.

Falcons - Lions recap

The Falcons rolled into Ford Field undefeated and left with its first loss of the season. Nothing went particularly right for Atlanta, with the offense surrendering seven sacks, Desmond Ridder off target, and blown coverage touchdowns.

Atlanta’s defense held admirably through 2.5 quarters, but the wheels fell off near the end of the third. Our Matt Chambers provided his takeaways from an overall forgettable effort in Motor City.

Kaden Elliss with the slam

Some fun in a not-so-fun afternoon. Kaden Elliss channeled his inner Kevin Nash in the second quarter, treating Detroit tight end Sam LaPorta to a sidewalk slam.

The Falcoholic Live Postgame Special

The gang from The Falcoholic Live melded their collective frustration into one live broadcast to go over Atlanta’s loss against Detroit. If you happened to miss the live show, you can view it in its entirety right here.