During the second quarter of Falcons vs. Lions, Kaden Elliss made his presence felt on the field. For Lions tight end Sam LaPorta, I mean that quite literally.

It’s an unconventional tackling method, but it certainly worked.

Kaden Elliss



Elliss is having himself a game, with four solo tackles, eight total, and one tackle for loss so far. On the season, he’s contributed 12 solo tackles, three assists, and one sack. Last season in New Orleans, he finished with 43 solo tackles, 35 assists, seven sacks, two forced fumbles, and two pass breakups.

The Falcons will need Elliss and the rest of the crew to continue to step up if they want to find a way to win this one. The Falcons trail the Lions 13-3 at the half.