Bijan Robinson is hilariously good

Watch the Falcons rookie RB truck everyone in his path for a first down against the Lions.

By Jeanna.Kelley
Atlanta Falcons v Detroit Lions Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

Bijan Robinson is so good that I’m running out of ways to convey how good he actually is.

So let’s turn to our friends at SB Nation’s Lions site, Pride of Detroit, for a little help.

That works!

The latest example of this was this 11-yard run against the Lions. He steamrolled everyone in his path en route to a first down.

Robinson has every attribute you’d want to see in a running back. The athleticism, the speed, the quickness, the vision, the anticipation, and the refusal to quit. So far, he’s been well worth that eighth overall pick.

Share your thoughts about Bijan and his performance so far for Atlanta in the comments section.

