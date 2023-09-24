Bijan Robinson is so good that I’m running out of ways to convey how good he actually is.

So let’s turn to our friends at SB Nation’s Lions site, Pride of Detroit, for a little help.

Bijan is hilariously good — Alex Reno (@alex_reno) September 24, 2023

That works!

The latest example of this was this 11-yard run against the Lions. He steamrolled everyone in his path en route to a first down.

Robinson has every attribute you’d want to see in a running back. The athleticism, the speed, the quickness, the vision, the anticipation, and the refusal to quit. So far, he’s been well worth that eighth overall pick.

