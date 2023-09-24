Falcons vs. Lions inactives: Cordarrelle Patterson out again; Jeff Okudah to debut

The Falcons face off with the Detroit Lions on a surprisingly competitive road game, with the Falcons vying for its first 3-0 start in quite some time. The good news? Under-the-radar trade for former 3rd overall pick Jeff Okudah will finally pay off (or... we will see how it goes) as he will make his first start for the Falcons.

The Falcons continue dealing with a frustrating injury with its Joker Cordarrelle Patterson. Arthur Smith had kept Patterson on a snap count during camp, limited reps, and he is still missing the first three weeks of the season. I definitely can’t wait to see him suit up to provide this offense with even more versatility... but who knows when that will happen.

More frustrating than a nagging injury is Clark Phillips III has yet to take a regular season snap on defense. Phillips, thought to be a mid-round gem with good odds to push for significant snaps, is a healthy scratch. It is a little surprising he has yet to push for snaps behind the limited depth after AJ Terrell.

Here’s the official list for the Falcons:

RB Cordarrelle Patterson

CB Clark Phillips III

DL Albert Huggins

DL Joe Gaziano

OL Jovaughn Gwyn

OL Isaiah Prince

QB Logan Woodside (3rd QB)

The good news is the Lions are dealing with a number of much more significant injuries. We have been watching Detroit’s injuries all week. Notably, Lions are down a few starting offensive linemen and David Montgomery.

Below are Detroit’s final inactives: