Falcons-Lions DraftKings Sportsbook Week 3 prop bets: Bet on Bijan

Week 3 is here as the Atlanta Falcons go on the road and play the Detroit Lions. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET, and the Falcons will try their hardest to move to 3-0 to start the 2023 season. As of this writing, the Lions are favored by 3 points on Sunday, and the current/under is at 46.5. Before making any decisions though, let’s look at some more numbers, graciously provided by our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Desmond Ridder: Under 1.5 passing touchdowns (-260)

Based on the season so far, this seems like easy money. Through the first two games, Desmond Ridder has one passing touchdown in each game. Is it possible he has more than one on Sunday, of course. It’s also worth noting that the Lions have allowed a pair of touchdowns to each of the two teams they have played so far. But until Ridder shows me otherwise, I’m taking the under here.

Desmond Ridder: Under 194.5 passing yards (-115)

I like the under here, and mainly because I think this will be a big run day for both teams. Ridder had 237 passing yards last week, but I think this week’s game script will be more similar to Week 1 where Ridder had 115 yards through the air.

Bijan Robinson: Over 69.5 rushing yards (-120)

I’m taking Bijan this week on the over. Bijan’s carries have gone up and I don’t see it going back down. Last week, Bijan was very impressive, recording 124 yards on the ground on 19 carries. He has shown that he can easily make big chunk plays, which will make 69.5 easily reachable.

Bijan Robinson: Over 23.5 receiving yards (-125)

Of all the prop bets, this is probably the easiest to hit on. Robinson just needs to hit 24 receiving yards here, and if we look at the first two games, that should happen. Robinson had 27 yards in Week 1 and 48 yards last week. Easily taking the over here.

Drake London: Over 49.5 receiving yards (-115)

Another over here. The Lions have allowed the seventh-most receiving yards this season. London had a disappointing Week 1, but bounced back to the form we expect in Week 2. This Week, I see London remaining active in the offense and finishing with well over 50 yards receiving.

