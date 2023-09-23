NFL Week 3 game picks from The Falcoholic

All odds are taken from DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. See the current odds here.

Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season is here, and we’ve already watched the New York Giants take on the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday Night Football. That’s just the beginning of what should be an exciting slate of games this weekend.

This week’s highlights include our Atlanta Falcons (2-0) taking on the Detroit Lions (1-1), the New Orleans Saints (2-0) traveling to face the Green Bay Packers (1-1), the Buffalo Bills (1-1) taking on the undefeated Washington Commanders (2-0), and the Los Angeles Chargers (0-2) taking on the Minnesota Vikings (0-2).

Before we get to the picks, let’s check in on our staff standings.

The standings are still very tight, as Matt Chambers enters the fray and takes the lead with 73% correct. Kevin Knight is now in second with 69%, with in third Will McFadden at 65%. Aaron Freeman (63%), Jeanna Kelley (59%), and Dave Choate (56%) round out the rest of the rankings.

Speaking of Week 3, here are the staff’s picks. As more writers join in, they’ll appear in the picks below.

What are your thoughts on this week’s slate of games? Any particular matchups you’ll be watching?

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.