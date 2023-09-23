Falcons vs. Lions: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Falcons are a surprising team for many sitting at 2-0, but for Atlanta fans tracking the offseason, it’s more of a validation of the quality of the team and their offseason. Now the big question is whether they can keep the good time rolling with two challenging opponents next on the slate.

That begins with the Detroit Lions. Sitting at 1-1, wracked by injuries and yet still looking like a strong squad, the Lions are home for this one and will present a formidable test for a Falcons squad that has finished games in spectacular fashion but hasn’t started them quite the same way.

If you’re looking to watch—and of course you are—you can find the critical information below.

Schedule & TV information

Date: Sunday, September 24

Time: 1:00 p.m. EST

Channel: FOX

Location: Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan

Announcers: Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth, Kristina Pink

Radio: 92.9 The Game & affiliates locally; Sirius XM nationally

Online streaming

Locally, you can use NFL+, Hulu, or YouTube TV, as well as the FOX Sports app on your phone or other streaming device.

Nationally or internationally, you’ll need NFL Sunday Ticket, which this year is being offered through YouTube TV. It works really well, but it is not cheap.

The Falcons are 3.5 point underdogs, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Social media links

Falcoholic Facebook: Click here for our page

Twitter: Follow @TheFalcoholic

Live Show: The Falcoholic on YouTube

Podcast: Spotify | Apple Podcasts

Falcons 2023 regular season schedule (2-0)

Week 1: W vs. Carolina Panthers

Week 2: W vs. Green Bay Packers (-1)

Week 3: @ Detroit Lions (-5.5), Sunday, September 24, 1 p.m.

Week 4: @ Jacksonville Jaguars (+3.5), Sunday, October 1, 1 p.m. (In London!)

Week 5: vs. Houston Texans (+1), Sunday, October 8, 1 p.m.

Week 6: vs. Washington Commanders (+3.5), Sunday, October 15, 1 p.m.

Week 7: @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-2.5), Sunday, October 22, 1 p.m.

Week 8: @ Tennessee Titans (+3), Sunday, October 29, 1 p.m.

Week 9: vs. Minnesota Vikings (+6.5), Sunday, November 5, 1 p.m.

Week 10: @ Arizona Cardinals (+5.5), Sunday, November 12, 4:05 p.m.

Week 11: Bye Week

Week 12: vs. New Orleans Saints (-3), Sunday November 26, 1 p.m.

Week 13: @ New York Jets (+9.5), Sunday, December 3, 1 p.m.

Week 14: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, December 10, 1 p.m.

Week 15: @ Panthers, TBD data and time

Week 16: vs. Indianapolis Colts (-1), Sunday, December 24, 1 p.m.

Week 17: @ Chicago Bears (+2.5), Sunday, December 31, 1 p.m.

Week 18: @ New Orleans Saints, Sunday, January 7, time TBD

Odds/Lines subject to change. Eligibility restrictions & terms apply*. See draftkings.com/sportsbook.