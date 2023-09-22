Which Lions player would you steal for the Falcons?

If you could take any Lions player and add them to the Falcons’ roster right now, who would it be?

I’m willing to bet a decent number of you will say Aidan Hutchinson, and I can’t blame you, really. This Falcons team has been longing for a pass rush for years, and Hutchinson’s got the goods. I personally cannot say Hutchinson because of my irrational hatred for the Michigan Wolvernines, so for me, it’s gonna be Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Over two games, St. Brown has caught 12 of his 16 targets for 173 yards. Last season, he finished with 1,161 yards and six touchdowns. He’d be a very nice addition to the Falcons’ receivers depth chart.

Tell us who you’d take and why in the comments!