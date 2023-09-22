Falcons vs Lions injury report: Cordarrelle Patterson, Jeff Okudah questionable for Week 3

Friday is finally here, as the 2-0 Atlanta Falcons held their final practice of the week before they go on the road and face the Detroit Lions. We’ve been monitoring the health of both teams during the week, and we now have some insight on who will or likely will not play on Sunday.

The news is mostly good for the Falcons. It’s not so great for the Lions.

You can expect to see the injury reports here every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Atlanta Falcons

Full Participation

• CB Jeff Okudah (foot) QUESTIONABLE

Limited Participation

• Joker Cordarelle Patterson (thigh) QUESTIONABLE

Did Not Practice

• N/A

Detroit Lions

Full Participation

• WR Josh Reynolds (groin) QUESTIONABLE

• WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (toe) QUESTIONABLE

• C Frank Ragnow (toe/rest)

Limited Participation

• N/A

Did Not Practice

• OT Taylor Decker (ankle) OUT

• S Kerby Joseph (hip) OUT

• RB David Montgomery (thigh) DOUBTFUL

• CB Emmanuel Moseley (knee/hamstring) OUT

• OL Halapoulivaati Vaitai (knee) OUT

The Falcons had only two players on Friday’s injury report. The good news is corner Jeff Okudah practiced in full, while joker Cordarrelle Patterson logged a limited practice. The bad news is that both are questionable to play on Sunday. I have a feeling Okudah will be good to go, especially knowing it would be against his former team. Patterson, I’m honestly not sure. Patterson has yet to suit up this season as he’s been dealing with a thigh injury, and while the team has said positive things about both players’ recoveries, we’re still waiting to see them in a game.

Detroit is pretty banged up. Although receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Josh Reynolds were able to fully practice on Friday, they are both listed as questionable to play against the Falcons. Some big blows, though: Taylor Decker, David Montgomery, Emmanuel Moseley, and Halapoulivaati Vaitai have all been ruled out. That’s two starters along the offensive line, a couple of key players in the secondary, and a starting running back for Detroit on Sunday.