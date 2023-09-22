Falcoholinks: All the Falcons news you need for Friday, Sept. 22

It’s Friday for you and it’s Friday for the undefeated Atlanta Falcons. Detroit is in sight for Week 3 — Let’s peruse some Falcons links.

Lions on deck for Week 3

Well, well, well. The Atlanta Falcons are 2-0 in a (surprisingly!) strong division. Atlanta heads north to face off against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, their biggest test so far in the young season. Atlanta will not be at full strength for the game, with joker Cordarrelle Patterson seeming to aggravate an injury. Linebacker Troy Andersen has been removed from the concussion protocol.

Running back Godwin Igwebuike snagged from practice squad

The Falcons elevated running back Godwin Igwebuike from the practice squad for the first two games, and now he’s been poached from Atlanta’s practice squad by the Steelers. With Cordarrelle Patterson potentially on the shelf a bit longer, this is a big hit to the Falcons’ depth at running back.

Dalman discusses 2023 season

Atlanta starting center Drew Dalman had a chat with our Evan Birchfield about the 2-0 start and the work the offensive line has put in to get off on the right foot. You can read the interview right here.

The Falcoholic Live Episode 256

With the Lions in view, the Falcons are facing a tough test to potentially move to 3-0 to open the 2023 campaign. The crew from The Falcoholic Live discussed this week’s matchup on Wednesday evening, and if you happened to miss the live broadcast, it’s available right here.