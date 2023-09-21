Falcons vs Lions injury report: Troy Andersen no longer in concussion protocol

Thursday is here, as the 2-0 Atlanta Falcons continue to prepare for their first road test of the season, as they travel north and face the Detroit Lions. The Lions were pretty banged up on Wednesday, and the Falcons seem to be getting healthier.

You can expect to see the injury reports here every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Atlanta Falcons

Full Participation

• CB Jeff Okudah (foot)

Limited Participation

• N/A

Did Not Practice

• DL Bud Dupree (illness)

• Joker Cordarelle Patterson (thigh)

Detroit Lions

Full Participation

• N/A

Limited Participation

• WR Josh Reynolds (groin)

• WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (toe)

Did Not Practice

• OT Taylor Decker (ankle)

• S Kerby Joseph (hip)

• RB David Montgomery (thigh)

• CB Emmanuel Moseley (knee/hamstring)

• OL Halapoulivaati Vaitai (knee)

• C Frank Ragnow (toe/rest)

The Falcons got slightly healthier on Thursday as linebacker Troy Andersen was officially removed from concussion protocol. Andersen sustained a concussion in Week 1 and ended up missing Week 2 due to it. A name that popped up on Thursday that’s worth keeping an eye on is joker Cordarrelle Patterson. Patterson has not suited up for a game this season, and seemed like he was on track to finally do so this weekend. We will have a better idea of his thigh injury on Friday.

Looking at Detroit, there wasn't too much movement from Wednesday. Receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown was upgraded to being a limited participant on Thursday. Also, center Frank Ragnow went from a full participant to not practicing today.

We will keep an eye on the health of both teams as the week progresses.