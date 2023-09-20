Falcons - Lions injury report: Troy Andersen, Jeff Okudah practice fully on Wednesday

Wednesday is here, as the 2-0 Atlanta Falcons begin preparation for this weekend’s game, when they’ll head out on the road for the first time this season and face the Detroit Lions. Out of the gate, the Lions are pretty banged up. Let’s take a look at the health of both team’s on Wednesday.

You can expect to see the injury reports here every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Atlanta Falcons

Full Participation

• LB Troy Andersen (concussion)

• CB Jeff Okudah (foot)

Limited Participation

• N/A

Did Not Practice

• DL Calais Campbell (rest)

Detroit Lions

Full Participation

• WR Antoine Green (concussion)

• C Frank Ragnow (toe)

Limited Participation

• WR Josh Reynolds (groin)

Did Not Practice

• OT Taylor Decker (ankle)

• S Kerby Joseph (hip)

• RB David Montgomery (thigh)

• CB Emmanuel Moseley (knee/hamstring)

• WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (toe)

• OL Halapoulivaati Vaitai (knee)

Looking at the Falcons, it was nothing but great news. Running back Cordarrelle Patterson was not listed. Linebacker Troy Andersen, who was absent from Week 2 due to a concussion, was a full participant on Wednesday. Additionally, corner Jeff Okudah seems poised to make his season debut against his former team, the Lions, as he was also a full participant on Wednesday.

As mentioned above, the Lions are very banged up to start the week. Although the week has just started, you can almost count on running back David Montgomery being absent from Sunday’s game. Montgomery sustained a thigh injury in Week 2, and it’s expected that rookie Jahmyr Gibbs will play a larger role in his absence. Another name to keep an eye on is wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. Brown is one of the most underrated receiving threats in the league, and if he’s unable to go, it will certainly hinder the Lions’ offense.

We will keep an eye on the health of both teams as the week progresses.