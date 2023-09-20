If you weren’t already convinced that Bijan Robinson is the real deal, may I submit the following highlight into evidence.

It’s a unique angle that really shows off the rookie’s vision, anticipation, and shiftiness.

Over two games, Robinson has racked up 180 yards on 29 carries, for an average of 6.2 yards per carry. He’s added 10 catches on 11 targets for 75 yards and a touchdown. That versatility is just as valuable to this offense as his athletic talent.

The Falcons confirmed in the postgame notes shared with the media following the Week 2 win over the Packers that Robinson is only the second rookie in Falcons history to have more than 200 yards from scrimmage in his first two starts. The other? Falcons legend William Andrews. Robinson has also joined Andrews in the exclusive club of Falcons rookies who had a 100-yard rushing game in their first two games as pros.

Robinson also topped the Falcons’ leaderboard for the most receptions for a rookie running back in his first two games with those 10 receptions. The previous leader was Sonny Campbell, who had six catches in his first two games in 1970.

Kudos to Bijan on his incredibly strong start to the season, and kudos to the Falcons for bringing in a player who’s so damn fun and exciting to watch.