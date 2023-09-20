Atlanta Falcons highlights from the 2023 seaason

We’re two games into the 2023 NFL season, and if there’s one thing we can say about these Falcons so far: They’ve been exciting to watch.
Sometimes that excitement has been ... not the good kind, like when Desmond Ridder caught his own pass in Week 1 vs. the Panthers for a loss of 6 yards. That was exciting, yes. Also hilarious. But I wouldn’t call it “good.”
But sometimes the excitement has been for amazing reasons, and those are the plays we’re going to keep track of for you right here. When you need a boost, just pop in and enjoy reliving the most fun moments from this Falcons season.