Atlanta Falcons highlights from the 2023 seaason

Relive the best moments of each game in the 2023 season right here.

We’re two games into the 2023 NFL season, and if there’s one thing we can say about these Falcons so far: They’ve been exciting to watch.

Sometimes that excitement has been ... not the good kind, like when Desmond Ridder caught his own pass in Week 1 vs. the Panthers for a loss of 6 yards. That was exciting, yes. Also hilarious. But I wouldn’t call it “good.”

But sometimes the excitement has been for amazing reasons, and those are the plays we’re going to keep track of for you right here. When you need a boost, just pop in and enjoy reliving the most fun moments from this Falcons season.