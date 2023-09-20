2023 Week 3: Atlanta Falcons vs. Detroit Lions

The 2-0 Falcons want their first 3-0 start since 2017; the 1-1 Lions are hoping to rebound from a tough loss to Seattle.

The Atlanta Falcons ran away with the Week 1 game against the Panthers late. They won by rallying furiously late against the Green Bay Packers in Week 2. Now Week 3 looms, with a road matchup against the Detroit Lions, and the outcome to be determined.

It will be a matchup of two teams considered rising squads in the NFC. Detroit was a preseason darling of many and then knocked off Kansas City in Week 1, and even after a Week 2 loss to Seattle, the talent and quality of coaching for the Lions is easy to see. They’ll be a genuine challenge for the Falcons, who are hitting the road for the first time in 2023 and hoping to continue their path to NFC relevance.

Winning will take a more complete effort from Atlanta, the best team in the NFL in the fourth quarter and a much shakier one earlier in the game, as well as a continued superlative effort from the league’s most talented rushing attack. If they can pull it off, the Falcons will be sitting pretty in the NFC South and the larger NFC, having dispatched two would-be contenders in the conference and a division rival to get there.

All of our coverage for the week will be right here in this StoryStream!