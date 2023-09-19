Falcons Reacts Survey Week 3: How would you grade Desmond Ridder’s performance so far?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Atlanta Falcons fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

Hello, Falcons fam, and welcome to this week’s Reacts survey. The Birds are 2-0 for the first time since 2017, and it feels awfully good. Obviously, we had a limited sample size with just four starts to evaluate Desmond Ridder last year, and this week we want to know how you’d grade his first two starts in 2023.

We also would like to know how confident you are that this team is heading in the right direction. Last week, 85 percent of Falcons fans who responded to our survey said they’re confident that Arthur Smith and Terry Fontenot are taking this team in the right direction, and I’ll be surprised if that number isn’t as high or even higher this week. Winning tends to do that.

Take the survey below, then scroll on down to the comment section and tell us why you voted the way you did. Check back later this week for results!