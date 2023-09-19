Falcons fans believe in the Falcons

The season is fresh, but well underway as the Atlanta Falcons are now 2-0. Prior to Sunday’s game we surveyed Falcons fans to get an understanding of how they feel. Coming off a win against the Carolina Panthers, fans were overwhelmingly excited for the direction the team is heading in.

As you can see above, an overwhelming 85% of Falcons fans are confident that the team is heading in the right direction. I can only imagine this will go up this week once our next survey goes out as the Falcons are now 2-0 for the first time since the 2017 season. Who wouldn’t feel confident in that?

The fans were feeling good about the direction of the team, but somewhere in the middle when it came to the Falcons’ offensive performance against Carolina. I can’t really blame them, outside of running back Bijan Robinson, the offense had its ups and downs. Drake London didn’t even record a catch.

I’m sure the average will go up this week though. The Falcons offense, including quarterback Desmond Ridder who made his sixth career start, looked much improved in Week 2. We shall see though.

How are you feeling about the Falcons entering Week 3?

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.