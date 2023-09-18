Falcons open as 4-point underdogs against Lions

On the heels of its thrilling fourth-quarter comeback win over the Green Bay Packers, the Falcons turn their 2-0 gaze to another NFC North opponent: The Detroit Lions. The Lions dropped their Week 2 contest against the Seahawks, but nevertheless, Atlanta enters its first road game as four-point underdogs at Ford Field, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Falcons were down 24-12 heading into the fourth-quarter of Sunday’s tilt against the Packers, when an offensive outburst powered by Bijan Robinson saw Atlanta score 13 unanswered points en route to the win. Atlanta’s defense held firm when it counted, keeping Green Bay to just 11 yards of offense in the game’s final quarter.

Detroit, widely seen as the class of its division, fell to Seattle 37-31 in overtime at home. Adding insult to injury, the Lions may be without running back David Montgomery and pass rusher James Houston when they face off against Atlanta. Houston, having suffered an ankle injury, is likely to hit IR.

The Falcons showed their late-game mettle in a gutsy win over the Packers, and now take the show on the road. Detroit are -192 moneyline favorites, with the Over/Under set at 45.5 points.