Falcoholinks: All the Falcons news you need for Monday, Sept. 18

The Falcons are now 2-0 after a thrilling come-from-behind win over the Packers. Celebrate Victory Monday by perusing some links and ignoring your morning meetings.

Falcons vs. Packers recap

Atlanta topped Green Bay 25-24, a game where the defense limited the Packers’ offense to 11 yards in the fourth quarter. Running back Bijan Robinson logged his first 100-yard rushing performance, adding an extra 48 yards receiving.

The Falcons are definitely still trying to figure out who they are offensively, but it’s certainly easier to swallow a team in transition when they’re 2-0.

The Falcoholic Live postgame special

Celebrating wins is a rarity on The Falcoholic Live postgame show, and now we’ve got two consecutive weeks with a celebratory mood. The gang from The Falcoholic Live took an instant look at Atlanta’s win over Green Bay. If you didn’t catch the live broadcast, we’ve got the entire show right here.