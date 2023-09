The Falcons needed something to happen on offense, and Desmond Ridder took it upon himself to get it done, scrambling for a six-yard touchdown on fourth down against the Packers in Week 2.

Run it in Ridder!



: FOX | NFL+ pic.twitter.com/KxeCR6tXNC — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) September 17, 2023

Younghoe Koo’s PAT was good, and the Falcons trail the Packers 24-19 with about 11 minutes left in regulation.