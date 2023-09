The Falcons were trailing the Packers with just three points on the board when Desmond Ridder connected with Drake London in the end zone for a touchdown.

Working 9 to 5!



: FOX | NFL+ pic.twitter.com/DJfDyJHa4l — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) September 17, 2023

London celebrated with Kyle Pitts, another guy I’d really like to see in the end zone today. Younghoe Koo missed the PAT, which is odd for the Falcons’ kicker.