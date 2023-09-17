Falcons vs. Packers inactives: Troy Andersen out for Atlanta, Green Bay missing stars

We have the full list of Falcons and Packers inactives, and both teams are banged up heading into this big Week 2 matchup. The Packers, however, are missing more critical players, which may impact the outcome.

Here’s the lowdown for what’s ahead.

Falcons inactives

QB Logan Woodside (emergency third quarterback – will dress)

LB Troy Andersen

OL Jovaughn Gwyn

WR Josh Ali

RB Cordarrelle Patterson

DL Joe Gaziano

CB Jeff Okudah

The hope was that the Falcons would have Jeff Okudah and Cordarrelle Patterson back, but the team is holding both out to ensure they’re both totally healthy. Atlanta will lean on Tre Flowers as a starter after he held his own fairly well a week ago, while Godwin Igwebuike will be flexed up from the practice squad to take Patterson’s spot.

The big loss is Andersen, who had an up-and-down first week but remains a potentially game-changing player in coverage and as a pass rusher owing to his speed and athleticism. Nate Landman will be starting in his stead, and it’s his first NFL start. Hopefully he’ll hold his own.

Packers inactives

WR Christian Watson

RB Aaron Jones

S Anthony Johnson Jr.

S Zayne Anderson

LB Brenton Cox Jr.

T David Bakhtiari

T Caleb Jones

Massive losses for the Packers. Jones is a dynamic, potent back, and this Green Bay rushing attack simply won’t be as good without him. Watson is the team’s top receiving threat; the Packers get a lot of mileage out of their pre-snap motion and finding favorable matchups for a young receiving corps, but that’s easier when a threat like Watson is on the field.

The biggest loss is still maybe Bakhtiari, a fantastic stalwart tackle for Green Bay who won’t be on the field. The Falcons’ pass rush, which was anemic for long stretches of the first game against Carolina, will have to take advantage.