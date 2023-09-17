 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Falcons vs. Packers Week 2 open thread

It’s nearly gametime, with the Falcons set to face a fellow undefeated NFC squad Green Bay at home.

By Dave Choate
/ new
San Francisco 49ers v Atlanta Falcons Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

In about a half an hour, the Falcons will kick things off against the Green Bay Packers in Week 2. If Atlanta wants to get off to a rip-roaring start and show the NFC they’re for real, this would be an excellent win, given that Green Bay is a better and more talented opponent on paper than the Carolina team they just finished beating.

To do so, the Falcons will need to run well (we can probably check that one off), improve the efficiency and effectiveness of their passing game, and show up defensively early on. I like their chances, but then, I am a Falcons fan.

Use this as your open thread for the game, and forever and a small eternity after that, go Falcons!

In This Stream

2023 Week 2: Atlanta Falcons vs. Green Bay Packers

View all 20 stories

More From The Falcoholic

Loading comments...