NFL Week 2 game picks from The Falcoholic

All odds are taken from DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. See the current odds here.

Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season is here, and we were once again treated to an entertaining Thursday Night Football matchup to kick things off. It was an offensive showcase, with the Philadelphia Eagles defeating the Minnesota Vikings, 34-28, on the back of a dominant ground game.

After another entertaining opener, we’ve got a solid slate of games to keep us busy on Sunday. Highlights include the Seattle Seahawks (0-1) at Detroit Lions (1-0), Kansas City Chiefs (0-1) at Jacksonville Jaguars (1-0), Green Bay Packers (1-0) at our Atlanta Falcons (1-0), and the Baltimore Ravens (1-0) at Cincinnati Bengals (0-1)

Before we get to the picks, let’s check in on our staff standings.

The good news is that everyone on staff started the season like the Falcons: with winning records. In fact, everyone is more or less within a game or two of one another. Kevin Knight and Aaron Freeman are tied for the lead at 10-7 (59%), Will McFadden is narrowly in third at 9-7 (56%), while Jeanna Kelley and Dave Choate follow at 9-8 (53%). We’ve got a long season ahead—we’ll see how things change.

Speaking of Week 2, here are the staff’s picks. As more writers join in, they’ll appear in the picks below.

What are your thoughts on this week’s slate of games? Any particular matchups you’ll be watching?

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.