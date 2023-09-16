Which Packers player would you steal for the Falcons?

Happy game day eve, Falcoholics! Today we’d like to know which Packers player you’d steal from their roster and add to the Atlanta Falcons.

For me, it’s an old friend alert. De’Vondre Campbell never really lived up to expectations during his time in Atlanta, but he has had a career resurgence in Green Bay. In his first season with the Pack, 2021, he had 102 solo tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and two picks. Last season he only played in 13 games due to injury, but finished the season with 56 solo tackles and two picks, one of which he returned for a touchdown.

The talent was always there, and I can’t help but wonder: What if he’d had the opportunity to play for Ryan Nielsen?

Let us know in the comments which player you’d steal and why!