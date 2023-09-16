Falcons vs. Packers: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

Tomorrow’s the big day. A Falcons team fresh off its first win of the season gets to host the Green Bay Packers, who also won their first game. A win puts Atlanta in an excellent position early on in the 2023 season, and they look like they should have a pretty healthy roster.

Here’s how you can watch the game ahead, plus the other critical gameday information you’ll need for tomorrow afternoon.

Schedule & TV information

Date: Sunday, September 17

Time: 1:00 p.m. EST

Channel: FOX

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

Announcers: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma & Shannon Spake

Radio: 92.9 The Game & affiliates locally; Sirius XM nationally

Online streaming

Locally, you can use NFL+, Hulu, or YouTube TV, as well as the FOX Sports app on your phone or other streaming device.

Nationally, you’ll need NFL Sunday Ticket, which this year is being offered through YouTube TV. It’s expensive but I found it worked better than it has in years past, including less delay on plays.

The Falcons are 1-point favorites, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Falcons 2023 regular season schedule (1-0)

Week 1: W vs. Carolina Panthers, Sunday, September 10, 1 p.m.

Week 2: vs. Green Bay Packers (-1), Sunday, September 17, 1 p.m.

Week 3: @ Detroit Lions (-5.5), Sunday, September 24, 1 p.m.

Week 4: @ Jacksonville Jaguars (+3.5), Sunday, October 1, 1 p.m. (In London!)

Week 5: vs. Houston Texans (+1), Sunday, October 8, 1 p.m.

Week 6: vs. Washington Commanders (+3.5), Sunday, October 15, 1 p.m.

Week 7: @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-2.5), Sunday, October 22, 1 p.m.

Week 8: @ Tennessee Titans (+3), Sunday, October 29, 1 p.m.

Week 9: vs. Minnesota Vikings (+6.5), Sunday, November 5, 1 p.m.

Week 10: @ Arizona Cardinals (+5.5), Sunday, November 12, 4:05 p.m.

Week 11: Bye Week

Week 12: vs. New Orleans Saints (-3), Sunday November 26, 1 p.m.

Week 13: @ New York Jets (+9.5), Sunday, December 3, 1 p.m.

Week 14: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, December 10, 1 p.m.

Week 15: @ Panthers, TBD data and time

Week 16: vs. Indianapolis Colts (-1), Sunday, December 24, 1 p.m.

Week 17: @ Chicago Bears (+2.5), Sunday, December 31, 1 p.m.

Week 18: @ New Orleans Saints, Sunday, January 7, time TBD

